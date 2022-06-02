No Heavy Rush from Minority Community, Says Srinagar Airport as Bank Employee’s Killing in Kulgam Fuels Exodus Fears

SRINAGAR: Airport authorities in Srinagar on Thursday denied any unusual increase in passenger footfall amid fears that non-locals and Kashmiri Pandit employees were rushing to leave the Union Territory hours after terrorists shot dead a bank employee from Rajasthan in Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“We strongly rebut the sensational rumour-mongering. We handle between 16,000 to 18,000 passengers every day. Today also the number of passengers is average. There is no heavy rush of the minority community,” the official Twitter handle of the Srinagar Airport posted. (Agencies)