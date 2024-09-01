No financial crisis in Himachal, state Govt carrying multiple reforms: Sukhu

SHIMLA, Sept 1: There is no financial mess in the state and the Government is taking various reformative measures, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday.

“All my works are focused on making Himachal Pradesh economically self-reliant by 2027 and the most prosperous state in the country by 2032,” the chief minister said adding that such a situation crops up for some time when reforms are initiated but that does not mean that there is a financial crisis.

“There is no financial mess in the state and employees and pensioners are getting their dues, arrears of 28,000 pensioners above the age of 75 have been released and the Government was taking various reformative measures,”, he said while interacting with the media persons here.

Talking to the media persons here, Sukhu accused the BJP of spreading lies and misinformation. He asked the BJP leaders to verify their facts and asserted that allegations of acute financial crises, spying through drones and irregularities in the auctioning of liquor vends are false.

The health and education sectors are crumbling and subsidies were given irrationally by the previous Government, he said. People who can afford to pay electricity and water bills should not take subsidies.

“We are demanding our rights from the centre which includes Rs 9,200 crore deposited under the national pension scheme, Rs 9300 for last year’s disaster and Rs 4,300 crore share of the state from Bhakra Beas Management Board,” he said.

Additionally, the Government is working for the welfare of all sections, including farmers, labourers, orchardists, women, and small shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the Sukhu inaugurated the “Master’s Universe” exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, marking the 150th birth anniversary of the esteemed Russian artist, thinker, and peacemaker Nicholas Roerich.

The exhibition, organized by the International Centre of the Roerichs (ICR), Moscow, in collaboration with the International Roerich Memorial Trust Naggar, District Kullu, and the Department of Language Art and Culture, Himachal Pradesh, will be open to the public until September 25.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister praised Nicholas Roerich for his diverse contributions as an artist, writer, and thinker.

“Roerich’s efforts to preserve cultural heritage and his commitment to promoting the rich traditions of the Kullu Valley were particularly noteworthy. Spending nearly 20 years in Himachal Pradesh, he deeply immersed himself in the study of Himalayan culture and emerged as one of the earliest advocates for safeguarding the cultural legacy of the Kullu Valley” Sukhu said.

The chief minister further stated that Roerich’s global influence was profound, particularly through the ‘Roerich Pact,’ an international treaty signed on April 15, 1935, by 21 countries to safeguard cultural heritage.

He said that Roerich was a staunch advocate for peace and believed in resolving global conflicts by promoting cultural values that foster respect and understanding among younger generations.

He said that India and Russia have centuries-old relations because our cultures and thinking are similar and Russia has always supported India during difficult times. (PTI)