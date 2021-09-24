No end to Govt’s decree for disempowering people of J&K, alleges Mehbooba

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Alleging that there is no end to government’s decree for disempowering people of Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said services of government employees are being terminated after linking them with militants.

Reacting to termination of six government employees for their alleged terror links recently, Mehbooba said contrary to GOIs tall claims of getting investment to create employment they (GOI) are deliberately laying off government employees despite knowing that people in J&K rely on government jobs for their livelihood.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba alleged that hounding Kashmirs endlessly deflates their fake narrative that all is well in J&K. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter , Mehbooba said. No end to GOIs orders for disempowering people of J&K.

Contrary to GOIs tall claims of getting investment to create employment they are deliberately laying off Government employees despite knowing that people in J&K rely on Government jobs for their livelihood.

She further tweeted. Hounding Kashmiris endlessly deflates their fake narrative that all is well in J&K. ‘Links to militants’ is the new excuse used to dispossess & humiliate Kashmiris.

The Union Territory (UT) Government has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) which will scrutinise cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under Article 311 (2) (c).

According to order number 355 issued by J&K’s General Administration Department, the task force will be headed by J&K’s intelligence chief R.R. Swain, who served for a decade in the Research and Analysis Wing before returning to J&K.

The STF will compile records of such employees, wherever necessary and to refer it for action to a committee headed by the UT’s chief secretary. About 20 Government employees have so far been terminated on links with militants. (Agencies)