No development in Jammu

Sir,

On carving out two UTs from erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State Jammuites were promised green pastures like due share in jobs, development, domicile benefits, administration of universities and many more.

DDCs/BDCs are no or not near to alternatives to members of Legislative Assembly of a State as they are a direct link between the masses and representative Government institution chosen by them for them whereas the DDCs/BDCs are controlled by bureaucracy. Jammuites are suffering in the UT more under bureaucracy than they were suffering in the erstwhile state.

The State Subject status replaced by Domicile Laws has not benefitted Jammuites.

JK UT land laws have hammered the rights of Jammuites and have rendered a huge loss to some communities by forbidding them from purchasing of agriculture land. This law is grossly discriminatory and against natural justice. Here too Jammuites are devoid of their rights because all such communities are in Jammu region. Thus, JK UT Land laws have further hardened the life of these communities by snatching agricultural occupational rights .

The corrections of the above said anomalies vis-a-vis discriminations with Jammuites are the need of hour.

Duni Singh Motten

Manorama Vihar , Jammu