No compromise with Jammu’s honour, Dogra pride: Rana

Mian Deedo 244th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAGTI, Apr 21: Describing Mian Deedo, Daata Ranpat, and Bawa Jitto as pillars of inspiration for generations, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said their legacies are deeply ingrained in the collective consciousness of brave Dogras, shaping values and aspirations.

Speaking at a function held to celebrate 244th birth anniversary of Mian Deedo at his memorial Devsthan at Jagti, Devender Rana said these historical icons continue to embody ideals that resonate with society’s core principles. He reiterated the enduring significance of preserving the pride & honor of Jammu and the glorious Dogra culture and said adding that the essence of our heritage, deeply intertwined with our rich history, vibrant culture, and cherished traditions, serves as the bedrock of our identity and Jammu’s honour and Dogra pride will never be compromised.

“They embody the spirit of the Dogras’ struggle for various rights-rights of the farmers, equality, social justice, and freedom of thought and identity-all through acts of immense valour”, Rana said, adding that as we commemorate the 244th birth anniversary of Mian Deedo Ji, his legacy reminds us of the importance of standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity.

The function was attended by Yudhvir Sethi, Zorawar Singh, Yuva Rajput Sabha President Vikram Singh, Somnath Khajuria, Rajan Singh, Padam Shri Mohan Singh, Sumant Singh among others.

“Mian Deedo’s life embodies the timeless virtues of courage, compassion, and wisdom and his tales of bravery, recounted in folklore and literature, serve as a beacon of hope and resilience, transcending time and geography”, he said, adding that his unwavering commitment to justice and righteousness, Mian Dido’s exemplary life serves as a guiding light for humanity and to our younger generation.

Rana said the Dogra heritage is not merely a collection of artefacts or stories; it is a living legacy that connects us to our roots, reminding us of the sacrifices and triumphs of our forefathers.

He said Jammu, with its distinctive ethos and dynamic spirit, stands as a testament to the resilience and valour of its people, particularly the Dogras, whose legacy is etched in the annals of time. The principles of integrity, dignity, and respect form the cornerstone of our community’s ethos, guiding us through the ages with unwavering resolve and as custodians of this invaluable legacy, it is incumbent upon us to safeguard these principles from compromise or erosion. We must remain vigilant in upholding the values that define us, ensuring they endure as a beacon of inspiration for generations, he said

Rana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the diverse cultural tapestry of India encompasses the cherished heritage of the Dogra community. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of Dogra culture to the cultural mosaic of the nation, Prime Minister Modi has championed initiatives aimed at safeguarding and celebrating this rich legacy, he added.

“As we stand at this juncture of time, let us all pledge to uphold Dogra heritage with pride and dedication. It is not just a legacy of the past; it is a gift we must nurture and bequeath to posterity with a sense of pride”, said Rana, adding that together let us preserve, promote and raise our Dogra heritage to new heights.