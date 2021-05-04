No ban on supply of oxygen to individuals, pvt hospitals in J&K: Govt

JAMMU: Dispelling rumours of ban on supply of oxygen to private hospitals and individuals, an official spokesperson on Tuesday said Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to provide refilled cylinders to needy patients after furnishing requisite prescription from a doctor to the control rooms.

The requisite prescription from a doctor can be furnished to the control rooms set up at Director Industries Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Covid control room Kashmir.

He said there are rumours that there is a ban on supply of Oxygen to private hospitals & individuals in medical need, in J&K. This is incorrect, spokesperson said.

The Government has also recently received inputs about black marketing and hoarding of Oxygen, he added.

He said it is clarified that there is “no ban whatsoever” for any individual who requires medical oxygen during home isolation based on a medical assessment.

There is also a need to ensure that at a time when there is rising demand for Oxygen at hospitals, there is no misuse or hoarding of Oxygen, he clarified.

Spokesperson said to ensure and facilitate that Oxygen is available to patients genuinely needing it, the government has decided that refilled cylinders will be provided to them after furnishing requisite prescription from a doctor to the control rooms.