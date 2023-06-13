No Alternative To PM Modi Will Get Thumping Majority In 2024: Union Minister Ajay Bhatt

JAMMU, June 13: Asserting that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt confidently predicted his re-election in the 2024 General Elections in Jammu on Tuesday.

“In 2024, people of the country will re-elect him with a thumping majority and will allow him to serve the country again,” Bhatt told reporters here.

Bhatt also targeted opposition parties, including the Congress, for what he said were their “hit-and-run tactics” and their avoidance of parliamentary debates on issues.

On ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s claim that the Indian government threatened to shut down the company, Bhatt said it was an international conspiracy aimed at undermining India’s progress on the global stage.

“A conspiracy is going on at the international level to bring India down as the country is progressing across the world,” Bhatt said. The Minister of State of Defence Ministry also cited reports by Morgan Stanley and the International Monetary Fund on the growth of the Indian economy. Bhatt further said that there has been a significant boom in India’s market despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview, Dorsey claimed Twitter was threatened with a shutdown and raids on its employees unless it complied with government orders to restrict certain accounts on the platform during the farmers’ protest in 2020 and 2021.

The minister also hailed the decision to remove Article 370, saying there was tremendous development taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, and urged critics of the move to visit the region and witness the “positive changes” firsthand.

“Traders are happy. Boatmen are happy. Hotels are full to capacity. People are not getting hotels in the wake of pre-booking. There is peace”, he said.

“Children are aspiring to become doctors and engineers. There is competition among them for achieving higher goals. There is peace and progress, now,” the minister said.

Following the revocation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has been firmly integrated into the national mainstream, and the region is experiencing the benefits of democracy and development, he said. (Agencies)