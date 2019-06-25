No action in 409 references of ACB submitted to DCs/ADCs long back

Anti-graft body takes serious note

Illegal mutations done for certain considerations

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 25: The Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC), the highest anti-corruption body in Jammu and Kashmir, has voiced deep concern and anguish over delay in investigation of graft cases by the senior officers including the Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners besides the District Vigilance Officers.

In what can be described as serious strictures against officers and officials of the Revenue Department, the Vigilance Commission has pointed out that large number of appeals were pending about illegal mutations done by field Revenue officials for “considerations”, other than merit.

Sources said the “considerations” other than merit could easily be presumed as clear cases of corruption, which was taken for illegal mutations. They wondered that if this is the state of affairs in investigation of corruption cases during the Governor’s rule, what one could expect when there will be political Government at the helm of affairs.

Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Pitambar Lal Gupta while reviewing status of cases pending with the District Vigilance Officers of Kashmir division voiced anguish and concern over delay in disposing of enquiries entrusted to the District Vigilance Officers by the State Vigilance Commission and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Significantly, the Commission pointed out that 409 references of Anti-Corruption Bureau were referred to the Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners but they were pending for disposal, which means no concrete action has so far been taken by the DCs/ ADCs so far.

This, according to sources, was a reflection by the Vigilance Commission over the working of the Deputy Commissioners/ Additional Deputy Commissioners as 409 reference of the Anti-Corruption Bureau were pending before them with action taken or otherwise not communicated to the Commission.

Similarly, 44 references from the State Vigilance Commission where abuse of official position was reflected and enquiry was ordered through the District Vigilance Officers were pending with them. The District Vigilance Officers were also in the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kashmir division.

It came to the fore during review meeting by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner that the enquiries were pending for want of attendance of complaints or spot visits by the Enquiry Officers.

Taking the Revenue Department officials to task, the Vigilance Commission expressed concern at large number of pending appeals arising out of alleged illegal mutations done by field Revenue officials for considerations, other than merit.

Sources said the consideration was clear stricture that the illegal mutations have been done in lieu of money and not the merit.

The Commission called upon the Additional Deputy Commissioners to ensure expeditious disposal of such cases as well so that faith reposed by a common man in the senior Revenue officers for rectification of wrongs done at cut-off levels, was maintained.

It may be mentioned here that there has been common grievance among the people that junior level Revenue officials are hardly available in the offices and even if they are available, they didn’t attend to the people.

Sources said the District Vigilance Officers briefed the Commission about some practical problems being faced by them and it was decided that some of the genuine concerns would be brought to the notice of the Government for appropriate action.

Vigilance Commissioners Gazzanfer Hussain and Hilal Ahmad Parray and Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau Anand Jain attended the meeting called by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner for review of the status of pending cases and complaints of the Kashmir division.