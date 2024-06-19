NMDC inaugurates new state-of-the-art R&D facility in Hyderabad

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: To advance innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology, NMDC inaugurated its state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) facility in Patancheru, Hyderabad, here today.

NMDC has made strategic investments of over Rs. 150 crores for research and development in the past 5 years and Rs. 50 crores towards building the new R&D Centre.

The new facility was inaugurated by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC accompanied by Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production), Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) and B. Vishwanath, CVO and senior officers from NMDC.

Inaugurating the new R&D facility, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC said, “Embracing our responsibility to innovate and lead the Indian Mining Industry towards a sustainable future through research and development, we open the doors to NMDC’s new state-of-the-art R&D Center. As we stride forward to innovate and inspire, we are not just investing in research here, we are investing in India’s future.”

This facility is a decisive step towards driving the digital transformation of India’s largest iron ore producer and will further reinforce its commitment to Responsible Mining by building an ecosystem that is sustainable at its core.

Equipped with latest technology and infrastructure, the Centre has an expertise in Mineralogical Characterization, Elemental Analysis, Bulk Materials Handling and Storage, Mineral Processing, Coal and Coke Characterization.

The NMDC R&D Centre is poised to support industry players from both corporate and public sectors to make game changing interventions in maximizing mineral recovery and ensuring mineral security for India and houses cutting-edge laboratories that foster innovation in sustainable mineral technology and ore beneficiation, manned by a team of experts.

The new Centre boasts an array of sophisticated instruments, including an automated mineral analyser and automated fusion bead-based X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) analyser, ensuring precise and efficient characterization of various minerals.

This will not only enhance NMDC’s in-house requirements and capabilities but will also benefit the sector by providing valuable insights into mineral processing and pellet production.