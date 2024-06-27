NKorea ‘successfully’ test-fired multiple-warheads missile

Pyongyang, June 27 : The North Korean Missile Administration has “successfully” carried out the separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads on June 26, the North’s state-run news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

The agency reported that the test involved a first-stage engine of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile within a radius of 170 to 200 kilometers (105 to 124 miles), which is “favourable for ensuring maximum safety and measuring the flight characteristics of individual mobile warheads.”

The separated warheads were guided correctly to three targets, KCNA reported, adding that the effectiveness of a decoy separated from the missile was also verified by air radar.

The latest test is aimed at securing the multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) capability by North Korea, the report said.

On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. South Korean news agency Yonhap cited a military source as saying that Pyongyang appeared to have test-fired a hypersonic missile, but the test was believed to have failed since the missile flew about 250 kilometers.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, citing a government source, that the North’s missile appeared to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The Japanese and South Korean foreign ministries and the US State Department condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea.(Agencies)