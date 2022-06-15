Nitishwar inspects Amarnathji Yatra arrangements at Nunwan

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, June 15: Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor today visited Nunwan Base Camp to take stock of Shri Amarnathji Yatra arrangements.

The Principal Secretary, accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, and HoDs of Health and Tourism Department, inspected Nunwan base camp and took stock of pitching of tents, security deployment, sanitation facilities, electricity and drinking water supply. He also inspected the arrangements at frisking point Sarbal.

The Principal Secretary, who is also the CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, held a meeting with the camp directors of various camps on the Pahalgam axis. He was informed that preparations are going on as per plan.

The Principal Secretary directed the camp directors to maintain a close synergy with officials from various departments and regularly review the arrangements at their camps to ensure all facilities are in place before the commencement of the Yatra.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla; SSP Anantnag, Ashish Mishra, senior officials from various line departments among others were present on the occasion.