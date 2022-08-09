Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tenders resignation, stakes claim to form govt. with RJD, Left support

PATNA, Aug 9: Amid a political storm brewing in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government by submitting a letter of support of 160 MLAs just hours after formally announcing that the alliance between the JD(U) and the BJP has broken off.

Mr. Kumar cited several conspiratorial steps by BJP to dethrone his government from power as the reason for taking the extreme step.

Speaking to media persons outside Raj Bhawan, Mr. Kumar said, “I’ve come out of NDA and tendered my resignation to the Governor which has been accepted by him”. Following that, he left for the official residence of the CM at 1, Anne Marg.

Both the ruling JD(U), BJP and the Opposition RJD held separate meetings of their legislators in Patna on August 9. (Agencies)