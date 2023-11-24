Nitin Gadkari announces sanction of Rs 1338.61 Cr for NH-17 expansion in Assam

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: In a significant development for Assam’s infrastructure, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced that an allocation of Rs 1338.61 Crore was sanctioned for the expansion of NH-17 in the state.

He said that “In Assam, an allocation of ?1338.61 Crore has been sanctioned for the widening of NH-17 into a 4-lane road with paved shoulders, spanning from Near Mowatari before Chapar Bypass to the Tulungia section of the Bilasipara-Guwahati corridor.

Encompassing a total length of 26.82 kilometres, this project falls under Package 2.

This road enhancement aims to augment connectivity between Bilasipara and Tulungia and forms an integral part of the Bilasipara-Guwahati corridor. It will facilitate improved access to Western Assam and Lower Assam via NH-27, fostering connectivity to neighbouring states such as Meghalaya and West Bengal”, Gadkari said on X ( formerly called Twitter).

“My deepest gratitude to Hon’ble PM and Hon’ble Minister of MoRTH.

Your sustained focus on our region has blossomed into record infra projects worth ?3 lakh crore for the entire North East since 2014.

With these key projects sanctioned, it will take us closer to our goal of providing Assam with best-in-class roads.” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X. (UNI)