Nissan India offers Free Foam Wash Service on World Water Day 2021

Mumbai, Mar 22: Coinciding with World Water Day on March 22, Nissan is providing ‘Free Foam Wash Service’ to its customers at all Nissan and Datsun service centres in India.

With an average of 1200 foam washes in a day, this innovative technique aims at conserving around 86,400 litres of water per day.

Guided by its corporate vision of enriching people’s lives, Nissan India’s eco-friendly technique not only requires 45 pc less water per car as compared to the conventional car wash that consumes 162 litres per car, but it also saves time and increases the gloss & shine in cars by 38 pc, company release said.

Since its introduction in 2014, the foam-wash technique has helped Nissan India save around 15 million litres of water.

”Underlining our commitment towards sustainable mobility, Nissan India continues to provide services that are best in the industry and benefit our local communities in the long-run. Our doorstep service also provides customers with the option of ‘Dry Wash’ , which saves 100% of water. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are not only conserving water, but also the precious time of our customers,” says Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance Plant in Oragadam, Chennai is also actively taking part in water conservation programs that benefit its surrounding villages. “In partnership with the National Agro Foundation, we have planted 500 saplings in the embankment of the deepened lake in the nearby village, which restored the aesthetic beauty and landscape. Our lake deepening initiative has not only increased the holding capacity of water by 205 lakh litres but has also enabled increased ground water table and drinking water availability in the wells, which are the main sources of water for local farming activities,” says Biju Balendran, Managing Director, Renault-Nissan Automotive India.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance Plant also trains its employees and contractors on water saving techniques. The plant has installed 3 rainwater harvesting ponds with 1.6 lakh KL rainwater storage capacity that enables it to meet water requirements for up to 80 days. Every year, through the rain water harvesting facilities, the plant saves more than 75 pc of its total fresh water requirements.

