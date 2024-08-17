Nisha’s motivational composition

Name of the Book: Aatmanirbhar Betiyaan (Self-reliant Females)

Author and Publisher : Nisha Kapoor

This book in Hindi titled: “Aatmanirbhar Betiyaan” authored by Nisha Kapoor is a composition and contemporary guidelines for females to stand on their own.

It contains chapters, which mainly discuss some suggestions focused on making present day young educated females financially self-sufficient as well as self-dependant. The major factor is its direct and simple language for detailing career-related matters, as also subtle techniques in an innovative manner for optimal output in work. It also highlights some other significant ways like entrepreneurship learning to create means of income generation to provide ample guidance to all female students for choosing their career. In this way, the book acts as a practical career guide.

Enlighten & Empower

Economic empowerment of women-folk must be a priority as well as females’ own responsibility to uplift themselves and this society. Since student life especially during teenage is a right and appropriate period of a girl student during which she can think of positive sources of her personal income and can move forward for acquiring knowledge in that specific field. The financial and modern technology literacy is itself an important subject as well as an education.

Creating this awareness in young girls during their early age is intended to inculcate a thought process for making them economically self-dependant because it requires time and effort to learn and understand each activity, know and adopt it. This will benefit them in the sense that valuable time of girls will not go waste and their energy, attention and mind will be focused on a positive goal.

Provide Opportunities

Daughters need to become self dependent, is the sole purpose and message of this book. Author of this book originally belongs to a small town “Panthal” near Katra and this is her second book.

The Union Government and J&K UT have dawn both short and long-term strategy which have rightly focused due attention for the well-being and advancement of the females (who have all potential) to provide them all opportunities and openings in all walks of life and every field.

This is good book and must be read by all readers specially the women-folk. It must be kept in all libraries for wider readership.

