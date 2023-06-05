NIRF 2023 | IIT Madras Best Institution For 5th Consecutive Year, IISc Retains Best University Spot

NEW DELHI, Jun 5: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country for the fifth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was adjudged the best university and research institution, according to the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The rankings were announced by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Friday.

Seven IITs — Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati — figured in the top 10 in the overall rankings.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was ranked ninth last year, improved its ranking to sixth this year, while Jawaharlal Nehru University retained its tenth position in the overall category.

The ranking framework, now in its eighth edition, evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

In the universities category, IISc Bengaluru bagged the top spot, followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia at second and third ranks. The trio were on the same positions last year too. Banaras Hindu University, which was ranked sixth last year in the category, improved its rank and bagged the fifth spot.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore, Calcutta University, Vellore Institute of Technology, Aligargh Muslim University and University of Hyderabad bagged the subsequent positions in the universities category.

Eight IITs — Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati and Hyderabad — were in the top 10 ranks in the engineering institutions category.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli slipped by one spot this year and bagged the ninth rank, while Jadavpur University made its entry in the top 10 in the category and bagged the 10th position.

Among colleges, Miranda House, Hindu College and Presidency College-Chennai retained the first and second and third positions.

IIM Ahmedabad and Bangalore retained the first and second ranks respectively among the B-Schools in the country. IIM Calcutta, which was at the third spot last year, slipped to the fourth position while IIM Kozhikode bagged the third position.

In the pharmacy category, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderbad rose to the first spot from second position while Jamia Hamdard which was on first position last year slipped to the second spot.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS, Delhi bagged the top spot, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore. The trio bagged the same positions last year.

Among the dental colleges, Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences-Chennai, Manipal College of Dental Sciences and DY Patil Vidyapeeth-Pune retained the top three positions. (Agencies)