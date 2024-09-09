NIMS University Organized Internal Smart India Hackathon 2024 in Collaboration with the Ministry of Education

NIMS University Rajasthan hosted the NIMS Internal Smart India Hackathon (NISIH) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Smart India Hackathon 2024, organized jointly by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and MoE’s Innovation Cell, Government of India.

The event was held on 4th September 2024 at the NIMS Sushma Innovation and Incubation Center (NSIIC), beginning at 11:00 A.M. The Hackathon was positively gripping, with active participation from 46 teams and contestants working in groups of six, showing exceptional promise for their projects. A total of 25 teams, comprising 150 students from the NIMS Internal Smart India Hackathon, have been nominated for the Smart India Hackathon 2024. This event has situated itself with the Smart India initiative by the Government of India, which stimulates innovation and leadership among young talents.

The event was steered under the albatross wings of the Founder & Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar. The inauguration was guided by the esteemed Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sundeep Mishra, to offer a platform for students to demonstrate their creativity and technological skills. The expertise of Dr. Sunil Bhatnagar (Chairman, NSIIC), Dr. Mahaveer Singh (Member Secretary, NSIIC), and Dr. Shivang Mishra (In charge, NSIIC) contributed to the event’s success. Dr. Jayant Jagtap served as the SPOC (Student Point of Contact) for the Smart India Hackathon and ensured the maintenance of consistent coordination between participants and the organizing team.

A celebrated panel of judges, including Dr. Mukesh Tiwari (Principal, National Institute of Medical Science & Research) and Dr. Ashutosh Tripathi (Director, National Institute of Engineering and Technology), along with the jury comprising Dr. Anjana Male, Dr. Nilesh Bhosle, and Dr. Priyanka Rathi, supervised the hackathon. Their expertise played a prominent role in assessing the innovative solutions presented by the teams.

The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative aimed at engaging students in solving some of the most pressing challenges faced in everyday life. Launched to encourage a culture of innovation and practical problem-solving, SIH has been successful in promoting out-of-the-box thinking among students, particularly those in the noble pursuit of engineering. The Hackathon covered a wide range of themes as stated below:

Themes of Smart India Hackathon Smart Automation AI-driven resource optimization Fitness & Sports Boosting fitness activities and assisting in keeping fit Heritage & Culture Showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage MedTech/BioTech/HealthTech Advanced technology in healthcare Agriculture, FoodTech & Rural Development Enhancing the agriculture sector Smart Vehicles Intelligent devices for the commutation sector Transportation & Logistics Addressing pressures on city resources Robotics and Drones Designing solutions for pressing challenges Clean & Green Technology Waste segregation and improved sanitization Travel & Tourism Solutions to boost the tourism industry Renewable/Sustainable Energy Efficient management and generation of energy Blockchain & Cybersecurity Revolutionizing sectors with decentralized technology Smart Education Learning in the digital age Disaster Management Risk mitigation and disaster planning Toys and Games Developing toys and games based on Indian culture Miscellaneous Innovative ideas in tertiary sectors Space Technology Engineering for space exploration Smart Resource Conservation Safeguarding natural resources

These themes presented participants with an opening to analyse and explore diverse sectors and propose innovative solutions that could lead to meaningful advancements for the state, country and the world as a whole.

The winners of the NIMS Internal Smart India Hackathon demonstrated exceptional innovation, creativity, and technical skills, standing out among 46 participating teams. After intense brainstorming, problem-solving, and collaboration, the winning teams were selected based on their uniqueness, practicality, feasibility and potential mark on real-world challenges corresponding with the problem statements that reflect the spirit of the Smart India Hackathon 2024.

Their winning teams displayed great promise, and their journey continues as they prepare to contribute their innovative ideas on a larger stage. The winners were as listed below:

Acquired Position Team/ Name of Institute Team Members 1st Place Team Alpha: NIMS Institute of Engineering & Technology Lalit Sharma Utakarsh Singh Abhinandan Thakur Vishwash Singh Sakshi Gaud Sanat Sharma 2nd Place Lifelink Innovators: NIMS Institute of Medical Science & Research Anuneet Raj Singh Parmar Amit Jangid Arnav Sharma Khushi Sumat Somani Aqsa Hussain Ishita Kumari 3rd Place Argot Ally: NIMS Institute of Engineering & Technology Hirdayanshika Raghav Manu Yadav Shweta Banerjee Siddharth Upadhyay Supriya Jaiswal Sanjeet Kumar Giri

The Hackathon is a sure-sought platform for students to develop their ideas and allows them to collaborate with industry experts, government agencies, and other stakeholders. This collaboration will indefinitely bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical application to enable a more refined skill set among the participants.

The Hackathon served as a medium for diverse talents to come together and create substantial innovations. It has become an invaluable chance for students to be part of a nationwide movement that empowers young minds to innovate and lead as problem solvers. Partaking in NISIH is only the first step towards contributing to meaningful change.

The event concluded with the announcement that 25 teams from NIMS will advance to participate in the Smart India Hackathon 2024 and will be representing the university at the national level.