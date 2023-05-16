SRINAGAR, May 16: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather with possibility of rain and thundershowers at isolated places, night temperature recorded a rise but continued to hover below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting a meteorological department official, that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.7°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.4°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C, same as on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.2°C against 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.
Kokernag recorded a low of 8.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.8°C against 2.5°C on previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 23.2°C against 22.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 10.5°C (below normal by 1.2°C), Batote 14.9°C (0.8°C above normal), Katra 20.1°C (0.8°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 9.8°C (below normal by 0.6°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 0.8°C, he said.
He said the weather was likely to be partly cloudy with possibility of rain/thunderstorm at isolated places during next 24 hours. From May 17-20, he said, rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated to scattered places. He reiterated that there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.
Night Temperatures Rise, Stay Below Normal In Jammu And Kashmir
