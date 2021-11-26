Night temperatures drop across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 26: Minimum temperature again dropped below the freezing point in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley on Friday due to clear night sky.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said the minimum temperature was minus 1.3 in Srinagar, minus 3.3 in Pahalgam and minus 1.8 in Gulmarg today.

“Drass town of Ladakh had minus 10.8 and Leh minus 9.8 while the weather parameters for Kargil were not available in the morning.

“Jammu city had 9.7, Katra 9.2, Batote 5.7, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 2.9 as the minimum temperature today”, the MeT official said.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall further during the next 24 hours due to clear night sky. (Agencies)