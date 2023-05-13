Night Temp Rises As MeT Forecasts Rains, Thunderstorm In J&K

Srinagar, May 13: Amid forecast for rain and thunderstorm, night temperature recorded increase across Jammu and Kashmir but hovered below normal at several places on Saturday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that rain, thunderstorm and lightning was expected at a few places of Kashmir and Jammu region during the next 24 hours.

He said from May 15-16, a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated places while there is possibility of light rain/thunderstorm at isolated to scattered places on May 17-19.

However, he said, there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.9°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.0°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.0°C against 2.6°C on previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.7°C against 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.5°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 8.0°C against 7.0°C on previous night and it was above normal by 2.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.5°C against 20.5°C on the previous night and it was normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.2°C (below normal by 0.7°C), Batote 14.2°C (0.4°C above normal), Katra 20.1°C (0.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 11.5°C (below normal by 2.0°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 3.0°C, he added.