Night temp improves; fresh snowfall predicted over weekend in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: There was some improvement in the night temperature though it settled below normal across Kashmir valley, where fresh light to heavy snowfall is predicted for three days from Saturday.

Meanwhile, most of the water bodies have frozen in the Union Territory of Ladakh, where the border town of Kargil was the coldest place in the region at minus 17.2 degree, followed by Leh at minus 13.5 degree.

A Met department spokesperson said a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), which originated from the Arabian Sea and is approaching the region through Afghanistan and Pakistan, will hit the region on Saturday. “Under the influence of this WD, light snow is expected on Saturday at isolated places,” he said, adding light to moderate snowfall would occur at most place in the valley on Sunday.

He said a weather warning has been issued for Sunday, where heavy rain and snow would occur at isolated places, adding that people living in avalanche prone areas have been advised to remain cautious. “The wet weather will continue till December 29,” he said, adding the weather turn dry from December 30 onwards.

He said during this time the minimum temperature is expected to improve though the mercury during the day would fall.

After witnessing an improvement of about a degree from Wednesday, people woke up to a chilly Thursday morning in the summer capital, Srinagar. However, as the day progressed sun came out from behind the clouds though the intensity of the heat was very low and the weather remained chilly due to ice cold winds. The night temperature in the city improved and settled at minus 3.8 degree, which is about 2 degrees below normal. Drivers and mechanics in the city could be seen burning wood on roadside early in the morning to keep themselves warm.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, about 55 km from here in north Kashmir, was the only place in the valley where the minimum temperature settled slightly above normal. Against minus 6 degree recorded on Wednesday, the night temperature in Gulmarg, which is known for its ski slopes and the quality of snow, settled at minus 5.6 degree. “People woke up to a chilly Thursday morning in the ski resort though as the day progressed there was some improvement in the temperature due to sunshine. Tourists were enjoying different snow related activities in Gulmarg, where the ski slopes are covered under several feet of snow,” a hotelier from Gulmarg said over the phone.

The mercury in world famous tourist resort of Pahalgam, about 100 km from here in south Kashmir, improved about a degree from Wednesday and settled at 5.2 degree, which is slightly below normal.

The night temperature in Qazigund, gateway to the valley, Kupwara in north Kashmir and tourist resort of Kukernag improved and settled at minus 3.4 degree, minus 3 degree and minus 3.8 degree, respectively. (agencies)