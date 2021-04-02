Nicholas Podany to voice Mojo Jojo Jr. In ‘Powerpuff Girls’ live-action pilot

Los Angeles, Apr 2: Actor Nicholas Podany has been tapped to play Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr in the upcoming live-action pilot “Powerpuff” set at The CW.

Written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley, the show is based on the original Cartoon Network animated series “The Powerpuff Girls” created by Craig McCracken.

According to Variety, the new series follows Powerpuff girls — Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes.

Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting.

In the original cartoon series, Mojo Jojo was the trio’s main adversary. Before becoming the primary antagonist, Mojo Jojo served as a chimpanzee assistant to Professor Utonium in his lab where he accidentally caused the accident that created the Powerpuff Girls, and altered his own DNA.

Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr is Mojo Jojo’s nerdy, power-hungry, insecure son, who as a kid was obsessed with The Powerpuff Girls despite his father’s grudge against them, but as an adult finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle.

“Powerpuff” is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. (PTI)