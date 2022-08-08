NIA Raids Underway At Multiple Locations In Jammu, Doda In Terror Funding Case

JAMMU, Aug 8: In a huge development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have been carrying out multiple raids at several places in the Jammu and Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, in connection to the terror funding case ahead of Independence day.

Notably, on Monday, the NIA started raiding several places in the Jammu and Doda district pertaining to a terror funding case on how terror sympathisers aided terror and separatist activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have cordoned off the area so that one is allowed to make in and out movement in the concerned areas where the raids are underway. They are also deployed to prevent the law and order situation in the region while the raids by the central agency are underway.