Excelsior Correspondent
Srinagar, Oct 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police today raided the house of a shopkeeper in Srinagar.
An NIA team accompanied by policemen from MR Gunj raided the house of 26-year-old shopkeeper identified as Yonus Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Shah Mohalla in Nawab Bazar.
They said the young man who runs a mobile recharge shop has been in police custody since October 8.
The house of the shopkeeper besides his shop was also searched by the NIA sleuths.
NIA raids house of shopkeeper
Excelsior Correspondent
