NIA raids house of shopkeeper

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police today raided the house of a shopkeeper in Srinagar.

An NIA team accompanied by policemen from MR Gunj raided the house of 26-year-old shopkeeper identified as Yonus Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Shah Mohalla in Nawab Bazar.

They said the young man who runs a mobile recharge shop has been in police custody since October 8.

The house of the shopkeeper besides his shop was also searched by the NIA sleuths.