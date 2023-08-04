NIA Raids Five Places Kashmir In Terror Conspiracy Case

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Aug 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at five places in Kashmir on Friday in a terror conspiracy case, officials said.

These raids are going on in several districts in the valley.

Officials said the raids are part of the ongoing investigation into a terror conspiracy case registered in 2022 in Jammu.

“Searches are underway in five locations in RC 5/2022/JMU,” they said.

The case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy, both in physical and cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms.

The plans are part of a larger conspiracy by these terrorist outfits to commit acts of terror and violence, in association with local youth and underground workers, to disturb peace and communal disharmony in J&K.