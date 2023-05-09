SRINAGAR: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning carried out raids at several locations across Jammu and Kashmir
Official sources said that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places across the Union Territory The raids are being carried out at Anantnag, Kulgam, Poonch and other districts of J&K.
NIA Raids Underway At Multiple Locations Across J&K
SRINAGAR: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning carried out raids at several locations across Jammu and Kashmir