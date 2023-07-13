NIA Carried Another Round Of Raids In South Kashmir In Militant Conspiracy Case

Srinagar, July 13: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted another round of raids at the premises of hybrid militants and Overground Workers (OGWs) of the outfits and affiliates of Pakistan-backed banned militants organizations, officials said.

The raids were conducted as part of its ongoing investigations in Jammu and Kashmir in a militant conspiracy case.

NIA said raids were conducted today at five locations in the three districts of Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama in south Kashmir.

The NIA also raided the premises of sympathisers and cadres of the newly floated outfits, namely The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated to various banned Pak-backed organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda, the NIA said

“Several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data were recovered by NIA during today’s searches, which have once again put the spotlight on OGWs as an important part of the terror ecosystem in the Valley, which is being dismantled on a continuous basis. Also known as hybrid terrorists, they provide support to militants and terrorists based in Pakistan,” the NIA spokesperson said.

They said some of these newly-floated outfits, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, have been found issuing threats of carrying out attacks in J&K over the social media.

The NIA had registered a suo moto case on June 21, 2022 to investigate the involvement of the cadres and OGWs of the various outfits in spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. These cadres and workers have been involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions.

NIA investigations have revealed that Pak-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror. Drones were being used by them to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley.

The terror conspiracy relates to plotting by the banned outfits in both physical and cyber space to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. The organisations, supported by their masters in Pakistan, have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence, by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K.