NIA raids 4 different locations in Pulwama

NIA team along with CRPF,Army and Police teams raided the houses of active militants and slain militants in Pulwama. As per sources NIA raided the house of Zahid Ahmad who is active militant of Jem at Karimabad Pulwama and also raided the houses of Adil and one more slain militants at Kakapora area and also raided the house of one OGW at Drubgam Pulwama.
