NIA inquiry finds allegations against J&K official “false”

NEW DELHI: Amid the controversy surrounding dubious bills claimed by an National Investigation Agency (NIA) official, the anti-terror probe agency on Monday said that an inquiry was conducted and the allegations were found to be false.

An NIA spokesperson here in a statement said that an article is circulating about dubious bills claimed by an SP rank officer of NIA based in Jammu & Kashmir.

The official said that an inquiry was conducted into the allegations and they were found to be “false and baseless”.

“The finding of the inquiry has been submitted to MHA,” the official said.

The agency official said that during his stint with NIA, the concerned officer has demonstrated highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

Reporting of unverified facts causes dissatisfaction and demotivation amongst various ranks and has the potential to adversely impact their performance, the agency official said.

“NIA is fully committed to maintain highest level of probity amongst it workforce and does not condone any misdemeanour of any rank and file,” the official added. (Agency)