NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against alleged Hizb member

LUCKNOW, Nov 25: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge-sheet against an accused on Friday in a case related to a criminal conspiracy for terror attacks by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) cadres at different places in UP and other parts of India. Officials said the charge-sheet was filed in the Lucknow-based NIA court.

Sharing a press brief, a senior NIA official said the case was initially registered by the UP ATS in Lucknow on September 12, 2018 after the arrest of some HuM operatives from Kanpur and another terrorist suspect Kamruj Zaman from Assam. The case was later re-registered by the NIA on September 24, he said.

Subsequently, the NIA arrested Danish Naseer, a resident of Kishtwar district of J&K, and alleged member of HuM, a proscribed terrorist organization, when his name surfaced during the course of investigation. He said the supplementary charge-sheet was filed against Danish as investigations established that he was working as an over ground worker for the HuM.

Danish had provided shelter and all kinds of support to active terrorists associated with the same organisation. He facilitated Hizb member Kamruz Zaman for committing terrorist acts while being a part of the larger conspiracy, said the official.

He said Danish also transferred ₹30,000 to arrested accused Kamruj Zaman, to carry out further terrorist activities. The charge-sheet was filed against Danish Naseer under Section 120B of the IPC (for criminal conspiracy) and Sections 17, 18 and 38 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAP Act, 1967. (Agencies)