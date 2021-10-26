NIA court sentences 4 Hizbul operatives in JKART case

New Delhi, Oct 26: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has announced sentence against four Hizbul Mujahideen operatives convicted in Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART), an NGO and frontal organization of HM, case of Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said on Tuesday.

The court announced a sentence against the four accused persons convicted on September 27 this year in connection with the case.

The convicted accused Mohammad Shafi Shah has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of 12 years and a fine of Rs 15,000; Talib Lali alias Waseem alias Abu Umer sentenced to RI of 10 years and fine Rs 10,000; Muzaffar Ahmad Dar sentenced to RI of 12 years and fine Rs 15,000 and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone sentenced to RI of 10 years and fine Rs 10,000.

This case was registered by NIA at New Delhi on October 25, 2011, against Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin and others, who as members of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were carrying out terrorist activities in India and regularly receiving funds from neighbouring jurisdiction, said the NIA.

“The funds so collected by HM through Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART), an NGO and frontal organization of HM, were being given to active terrorists and families of killed terrorists of HM in J&K,” said the NIA.

After investigation, the NIA said 12 accused were charge-sheeted in this case.

“Four have been convicted and sentenced and remaining eight accused are active cadres of HM including Syed Salauddin; who are absconding and currently based in Pakistan,” said the NIA. (Agencies)