J&K: NIA conducts raids in IED seizure, LeM terrorists arrest cases

Jammu, July 31: The teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out raids in connection with 5-kg improvised explosive device recovery from Sunjuwan and the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Mustafa terrorists, in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence sources said that NIA teams early morning on Saturday carried out surprise raids in cases RC-01/21/NIA/JMU (Kunjwani case) and 04/21/NIA/JMU (Bhatindi IED recovery case).

“The raids are going on in parts of J&K in connection with two separate cases. One is IED recovered in Jammu on June 27 and another in Lashker-e-Mustafa terrorists arrest case,” they said.

In Jammu region raids are being carried out in Sunjuwan (Jammu city) and Banihal (Ramban) whereas in Kashmir region at Shopian and Anantnag.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 27, arrested one terrorist with arms, ammunition and five-kg IED near Narwal, Sunjuwan.

A major terror plot in Jammu City was averted with timely arrest.

Meanwhile the NIA teams on July 22, arrested two terrorists of newly floated Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) terrorist outfit for carrying out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The teams arrested accused persons namely Mohammad Arman Ali,20, alias Arman Mansuri, of Depbahuara, Marhoura, District Saran, Bihar and Mohammad Ehsanullah,23, alias Guddu Ansari, of Depbahuara, Marhoura, District Saran, Bihar, in a case registered on February 6, 2021, at Police Station, Gangyal, Jammu relating to a conspiracy hatched by members of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, an off shoot of proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, to carry out terrorist activities in J&K with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

Investigation has revealed that both the arrested accused persons were co- conspirators and were involved in transportation of two separate consignments of illegal arms and ammunition from Bihar to Mohali and Ambala. (Agencies)