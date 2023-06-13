NIA Attaches Property Of Hurriyat Leader Ayaz Akbar At Srinagar’s Shalteng

SRINAGAR, Jun 13: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday attached the property of Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar at Shalteng area of Srinagar.

Officials said that NIA pasted the notice of attachment on the immovable property that read “this is to inform all members of the public that the immovable property ie. land measuring 1 Kanal and 10 Marias under Survey No, 31 at mauza Shalteng Tehsil Srinagar (J8K), in the name of Muhammad Akbar Khanday So Ab. Rehman Khanday, R/o Malora near Imam-ul-Bana Masjid, P.S Parimpora, Srinagar, J&K, as Abadi Deh, has been attached under the Court Orders dated May 31, 2023 in RC-101 20177 NIA/ DLI, by the Special NIA Court.