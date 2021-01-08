NIA asks J&K govt for details about PDP youth prez Waheed Parra’s properties in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has started gathering details about the properties of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth president and recently elected District Development Council (DDC) member Waheed ur Rehman Parra in Srinagar on the instructions of National Investigative Agency (NIA).

The office of deputy commissioner of Srinagar has issued a communication to officials seeking details about the properties of Parra in the district.

“The Superintendent of Police NIA headquarters New Delhi vide letter no/ RC/01/2020/NIA/ Jammu/127 dt 4 -01-2021 has requested to provide movable or immovable properties owned or possessed in district Srinagar in the name of arrested accused Waheed ur Rehman Parra… In this connection you are requested to furnish a detailed report in the matter after proper verification in the light of Revenue records immediately. The matter be treated most urgent in view of investigation,” reads the letter.

Parra was arrested by NIA, a day after he had filed his nomination papers from Pulwama in November, for allegedly getting in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists seeking support for PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba during the Parliamentary elections. Parra won the DDC election as a People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate.

NIA alleged that Parra had paid money through suspended Deputy SP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who has already been arrested for ferrying terrorists from Srinagar to Jammu.

Mufti had termed the allegations against Parra baseless and fabricated. (AGENCY)