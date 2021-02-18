NIA arrests ‘militant associate’ in Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday said that it arrested a militant supporter of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit who was providing logistic support to militants in Kishtwar area of Jammu region.

NIA spokesman said that “Yesterday (17.02.2021), NIA arrested a militant harbourer and logistics provider of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen namely Taraq Hussain Giri s/o Late Ghulam Hassan Giri r/o Pochhal, Police Station, District Kishtwar J&K in case RC-08/2019/NIA/JMU (Snatching of service rifle from escort in- charge of DM Kishtwar).

“The case was initially registered as FIR no. 31/2019 of Kishtwar PS District Kishtwar on 08.03.2019 under sections 392 RPC, sections 7, 25 & 30 of Arms Act and sections 16,18 20 &23 of UA(P)Act relating to snatching of service weapon from escort incharge of DM, Kishtwar. NIA re-registered the case as RC-08/2019/NIA/JMU on 02.11.2019 and took over the investigation,” the statement said, adding that the accused Taraq Hussain Giri was arrested for harbouring and providing logistical support to HM militants namely Osama Bin Javed and Haroon Abbas Wani in the second week of March, 2019 after the militants snatched the service rifle from the escort incharge. This incident of weapon snatching was one of the four incidents of militant acts committed by HM terrorists in the period from November 2018 to September 2019.”

The statement further said that the accused was produced before the Special NIA Court, Jammu and taken on police remand for five days for further examination.