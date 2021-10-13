Militancy Conspiracy Case: NIA Conducts Searches at Multiple locations in J&K; 4 persons arrested

SRINAGAR: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 16 locations in Kashmir and arrested four persons in connection with the militancy conspiracy case.

In a statement issued, the NIA spokesman said that yesterday (October 12, 2021), NIA conducted searches at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts of J&K and arrested four accused namely Waseem Ahmed Sofi r/o Chattabal Srinagar; Tariq Ahmed Dar r/o Shergarhi, Srinagar, Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu r/o Parimpora Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda r/o Rajauri Kadal, Srinagar.

“ The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent militancy acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of organisations like Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Anti-Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc. The militant associates/OGWs of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighboring country and also indulging in radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling of arms, ammunition and explosives,” the NIA spokesman said. He said that these militants and cadres have affected several militant acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, “unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir”, thereby challenging the writ of the state. Accordingly, NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation, the spokesman said.

He said: “During the searches conducted yesterday several electronic devices, incriminating jehadi documents, records of suspicious financial transactions were seized,” the NIA spokesman said, adding that “Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are militant associates/OGWs of various militant organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to militants and facilitating them in their nefarious designs.”(Agencies)