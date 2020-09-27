NIA arrests 10th accused in Al-Qaida module in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror probe agency NIA on Saturday said that it has arrested 10th accused Samim Ansari in Al-Qaida module of West Bengal while investigating the case.

According to the NIA officials, arrested accused Samim Ansari, a resident of Nandpara Kaliganj under Jalangi Police Station in Murshidabad, was produced before CJM Murshidabad and his transit remand has been taken.

He will be subsequently produced before NIA Special court, New Delhi, the officials added.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 19 busted Pakistan sponsored Al-Qaeda module and arrested six ultras from Murshidabad in West Bengal and three from Ernaklam in Kerala.

A large quantity of incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices were seized in a simultaneous raids conducted by the probe agency on September 19.

“As per preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region of Delhi,” the officials of the probing agency has said earlier.

For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fund raising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country, NIA officials had said.

