NHRC orders compensation in infant deaths linked to consumption of spurious drugs in Udhampur

JAMMU: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday recommended a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 11 children who died due to consumption of spurious medicines in Udhampur district between December 2019 and January last year.

The NHRC ordered the compensation in favour of the victim families, observing that there is no denial of lapse in the case though the drugs department of Jammu and Kashmir does not want to “own the responsibility” for it. (AGENCIES)