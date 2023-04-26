NHM Releases Ranking Of Public Health Facilities For March 2023

Secretary Health e-reviews JK e Sahaj

SRINAGAR, Apr 26: Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today reviewed progress on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) in J&K with the concerned authorities through virtual mode

Director, NHM, J&K, Ayushi Sudan, briefed the Secretary about the progress of JK e Sahaj since the inception of the project in the UT, which is under implementation in 578 public health facilities.

Secretary gave on spot directions for starting of Laboratory modules in all the tertiary care hospitals and District Hospitals within a months time. He also directed for expansion of use of QR Code based registration service Scan and Share under ABDM in all the tertiary and District Hospitals that will allow the patients to skip the queue for directly collecting their OPD slip for consultation as their details are already present at the registration counter.

On the occasion, National Health Mission J&K also released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of March, 2023.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, AH GMC Rajouri, Government Dental College, Jammu and Government Dental College, Srinagar. The bottom five in this category included Children Hospital Bemina, Srinagar, SMHS GMC Srinagar, GMC Baramulla, GMC Kathua and Super Speciality, Jammu.

In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been secured by DH Pulwama followed by Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; DH JLNM, Srinagar, DH Budgam, and DH Shopian. The bottom five in this category included DH Handwara, MCCH Anantnag, DH Reasi, DH Kulgam and DH Kishtwar.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), CHC Pakherpora got the first rank followed by CHC Shangus, CHC Rajpora, EH Vijaypur and CHC Ramgarh. The bottom five in this category included CHC Darhal, CHC Gandoh, CHC Thatri, CHC Khansaheb and CHC Parole.

In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, first rank has been clinched by PHC Achabal followed by PHC Mattan, PHC Kakapora, PHC Srigfwara and PHC Aishmuqam. The bottom five in this category included UPHC Sangam, PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu and PHC Machil.

Pertinently, JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat by the Lieutenant Governor, for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK E-Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.

The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record) and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of March 2023, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities is shared on NHM website.