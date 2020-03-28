NHM employees urges  to Punjab Govt regularizie their services

PHAGWARA: More than five thousands employees including contractual and out source staff belonging to National Health Mission under the banner of Contractual Employees Union Punjab on Saturday urged the Punjab Government to immediately regularize their services.

Union Local President Dr Ankush Aggarwal and General Secretary Dr Prabhjot Kaur while talking to media-persons here said that 80 per cent services during coronavirus pandemic are being given by National Health Mission and other health contractual staff in the state.

They said they are working as “corona warriors” on frontline and fighting for the society by endangering their lives for minimal salaries.

They urged the Chief Minister to accept their long pending demands as a good gesture to boost their morale by regularizing their services. (AGENCIES)