Next meet of special representatives of India, China on boundary issue on Saturday

NEW DELHI: The next meeting between special representatives of India and China on the boundary question will be held on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
While the Chinese delegation will be led by its Foreign Minister Wang Yi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will head the Indian team at boundary talks, it said. (AGENCIES)
