Newly designed Vistadome tourist coach successfully completes 180 km/h during speed trial

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the newly designed Vistadome tourist coach successfully completed 180 kilometre per hour during speed trial. In a tweet, Mr Goyal said these coaches will make train journey memorable for the passengers and give further boost to tourism.

The Minister said, the UNESCO world heritage site Nilgiri Mountain Railway in Tamil Nadu will resume operations from 31st December this year.

He also informed that Indian Railways has conducted successful trial run of electric loco on newly electrified line between Bangaon-Petrapole in West Bengal. Mr. Goyal said, Railways is working in mission mode to transform West Bengal’s rail infrastructure to boost the State’s economy.