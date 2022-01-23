New Zealand PM cancels wedding amid Omicron

Wellington, Jan 23:New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday called off her wedding as she declared red alert for the country amid outbreak of Omicron.

The Guardian quoted Ardern as saying that Omicron has breached New Zealand’s borders and started spreading in the community and, hence, the entire country will be placed on the highest level of restrictions.

She said, “I know hearing these sorts of case numbers will sound deeply concerning for people to hear. We’ll do everything that we can to slow the spread and reduce the number of cases we experience as a nation.”

The PM further said nine cases of Omicron have been detected in Auckland. The country would be placed under “red” alert at midnight on Sunday, she noted.

Due to the recent outbreak of Omicron, she also cancelled her wedding to Clarke Gayford, which was to take place in the coming weeks at Gisborne on the North Island’s eastern coast.

“Such is life. I am no different to, dare I say, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic. The most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they’re gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience,” she said.

