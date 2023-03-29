New School Timing From April 1 In Kashmir Schools Outside SMC Limits

SRINAGAR, Mar 29: Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has ordered change in school timings for Kashmir province from April 1.

According to an order issued by DSEK, the new timings for the government and the recognized private schools falling outside Srinagar Municipal limits will be from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.

“The order/instructions shall be adhered to strictly by all the concerned institutions,” the order reads, adding, “Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously.”

There is no mention about timings for schools located within the Srinagar Municipal Limits and it appears that it shall remain from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.