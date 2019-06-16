New members to take oath on Monday as 17th Lok Sabha all set to begin its session

NEW DELHI: After the long-drawn and action-packed Lok Sabha election which returned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with overwhelming majority of 303 seats, the stage is all set for the 17th Lok Sabha to kick start its proceedings from Monday.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will begin its second innings, heading the Central government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm for the second successive time, with renewed enthusiasm and vigour. On Monday, the Lok Sabha will begin its maiden sitting with observance of silence for a short while to mark the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha will lay on the table the list of newly elected MPs, submitted by the Election Commission of India. Members will take the oath or make the affirmation and sign the roll of members and their allotted seats in the House.