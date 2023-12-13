New Madhya Pradesh CM takes charge of office after performing puja

BHOPAL, Dec 13: Newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took charge of his office at the state secretariat here after performing puja inside his chamber, sources said.

After taking oath as CM earlier in the day, Yadav, who represents the Ujjain South constituency, visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, they said.

He took charge of the CM’s office at the state secretariat, Vallabh Bhavan, at around 5 pm, sources added.

Yadav was sworn in as the chief minister along with the two deputy chief ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders at Lal Parade ground.

Soon after taking charge, Yadav issued a directive prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels.

It was the first order issued by Yadav as CM, a senior official said. (PTI)