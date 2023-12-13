J&K’s Ayeera, Ansa including 17 members Wushu team to participate in Int’l training camp

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: Brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir, Ayeera Chisti and Ansa Chisti, twin sisters from Jammu and Kashmir among the part of 17 member Indian team Wushu team to participate in International Exposure Training Camp in Tehran, Iran.

The International Exposure Training Camp commenced from December 13 to 27 which was organized by Sports Authority of India. Official sources said 15 member team of Wushu was selected from different National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) of India including two coaches.

The selection of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ayeera Chishti and Ansa Chishti’s for the International Exposure Training Camp in Iran is a testament to their exceptional skills and dedication, officials said.

Ansa’s record as an eight-time national medalist in Wushu and an International medalist, as well as Ayeera’s accomplishment as the only athlete from J&K to win a medal for India in the World Championship.

National Chief Coach India Kuldeep Handoo told Excelsior, “Ayeera Chisti won the bronze medal in the Junior World Championship held in Indonesia in 2022. Both sisters were practicing Wushu for the past seven or eight years and are members of the NCOE Patiala. Recently both sisters’ secured Gold and Silver medals in the 22 junior national championships held at Patna.”