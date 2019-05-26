New Lok Sabha has 475 ‘crorepati’ MPs: ADR

NEW DELHI: A total of 475 members of the new Lok Sabha are ‘crorepatis’ with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath topping the list, the Association of Democratic Reforms said Sunday.

The ADR arrived at the figure of ‘crorepati’ MPs after analysing the affidavits on assets and liabilities of 539 new MPs.

The ADR said it was unable to access affidavits of three of the 542 new MPs — two of the BJP and one of the Congress. The BJP won 303 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha and the Congress 52.

Elections were held for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. The election for Vellore Lok Sabha seat had been cancelled by the Election Commission of India, citing abuse of money power. A fresh date is yet to be announced. Two members of the 545-strong House are nominated.

Out of the 301 new BJP MPs, whose affidavits were examined, 265 (88 per cent) were found crorepati, while all 18 winners of its NDA partner Shiv Sena had assets exceeding Rs one crore.

In the Congress, 43 out of its 51 MPs (totalling 96 per cent) were fund to be ‘crorepati’. (AGENCIES)