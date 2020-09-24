New laws worst assault of Modi Govt on farmers’ income: Khera

*Govt failed to protect representatives of PRIs: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: National spokesperson of Indian National Congress Pawan Khera has said that the three anti- farmers bills passed by the BJP Government would adversely affect the interests of 62 crores farmers and farm labours by destroying the Agriculture Produce Market System (APMC).

Addressing a press conference here today along with PCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir and other senior leaders, Pawan Khera said that the three laws passed by the BJP Government would have disastrous consequences as a result of which the 86% of the small and marginal farmers having less than 5 acres of land would be relegated from the possession of owner to a contract labour under the new regime.

Khera said that the BJP Government under the garb of new legislation wants to implement the Shanta Kumar Committee Report, as opinioned by most of the Agriculture experts, thus bringing an end to the procurement system on MSP through FCI. As a result of this, the farmers shall be solely dependent upon contract farming where the big company would determine the rates of the produce at their own discretion.

He said that the new system by abolishing the stock limit of the agriculture products would neither benefit the farmers nor the consumers but would benefit only the hoarders and black marketers who would purchase the items on cheaper rates and hoard it under legal cover and sell at higher rates.

Khera questioned that why the Modi Government is not ready to incorporate such guarantees of continuation of APMC and no purchase below MSP in the laws as demanded by the Congress and other opposition as well as the organizations representing 62 crores farmers and farm labours and instead giving verbal assurances and terming them as misguided.

The National spokesperson said that Congress party has always fought the battle for the rights of famers and farm labours both within parliament and on the streets and would stand shoulder to shoulder in their struggle under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and would oppose the black laws against the rights of the farmers.

PCC president G A Mir, while expressing grave concern over the series of killings of PRIs representatives and political workers in the Valley, strongly condemned the brutal killing of BDC Chairman in Budgam Bupinder Singh, yesterday and termed it as failure of the Centre and UT administration to check such killings of public representatives and unable to provide proper security to them.