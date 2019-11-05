New game bodies contemplated

Sir,

Following the creation of three new administrative entities in the erstwhile State of JK, the Tug of War Federation of India now proposes to develop three new game associations for the promotion of the game of ‘Rassa Kassi’ or Tug of War.

We are now keen to enter into correspondence with those persons who are keen to create new game associations based in Leh/Kargil, Jammu/Udhampur or Srinagar. Such persons can be sports officers, young businessmen, retired sportspersons, retired police or ex servicemen resident within the newly created territories.

Gautam Kaul IPS (retd)